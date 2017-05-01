Pennsylvania man jailed in slaying of father-in-law, 89

MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) - A central Pennsylvania man is jailed on charges that he fatally shot his 89-year-old father-in-law during a domestic dispute.

Susquehanna Regional Police say 65-year-old Clifford Hafer killed John Teffeteller shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say Teffeteller had moved into Hafer's East Donegal Township home about a week earlier. Hafer had been married to Teffeteller's daughter, but she died five years ago.

Police say nobody else was home at the time of the shooting. They didn't say specifically what the men argued about before the shooting.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Hafer, who remained in the Lancaster County jail without bond Monday. He faces a preliminary hearing May 10.

