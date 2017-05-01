DA: Tossing ex-NFL star's murder conviction seen as reward

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says neither he nor President Donald Trump is "very happy" about new sanctions on Russia that Congress has voted to put in place

The top shark scientist in Massachusetts has shot hundreds of great white shark videos, but for the first time one has tried to take a bite of his camera

Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family ties

Gene editing, a widely used new tool for research, is getting fresh attention thanks to a successful lab experiment with human embryos

Foxconn Technology Group is not saying whether it plans to invest $30 billion in the United States as President Donald Trump claimed he was told by the company's leader "off the record.".

The Trump administration is signaling it will begin investigating universities over whether admissions policies illegally discriminate against applicants, according to a published report.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Amazon is holding a giant job fair and plans to make thousands of job offers on the spot at nearly a dozen U.S. warehouses.

Hundreds show up for jobs at Amazon warehouses in US cities

The Mormon church's top lobbyist has been recommended for a job overseeing the Utah state legislature's office that drafts laws, gives legal advice and staffs committees.

BOSTON (AP) - Prosecutors have asked a judge to reject a request by attorneys for ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez to dismiss his murder conviction.

In court documents filed Monday, prosecutors argue that dismissing the conviction would reward Hernandez for his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary act" of killing semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

Hernandez was convicted of first-degree murder in Lloyd's 2013 killing. The former New England Patriots tight end died of an apparent suicide in prison last month, five days after being acquitted in a separate double slaying in 2012.

Last week, his lawyers asked that his murder conviction be vacated under case law in Massachusetts that has held that when a defendant dies before an appeal is decided, the conviction is vacated. Hernandez's appeal hadn't been heard yet when he hanged himself.

