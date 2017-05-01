Latest estimated power restoration times from FirstEnergy - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

Latest estimated power restoration times from FirstEnergy

Posted: Updated:

Utility crews from Cleveland, Toledo and other areas to helping FirstEnergy restore power to homes and businesses that lost electricity during Monday's storms.

In addition, the utility has hired private contractors to get electricity back on, according to FirstEnergy spokesperson Mark Durbin.

Most of the 35,000  FirstEnergy customers who reported outages on Monday had been restored by Tuesday morning, but the utility estimates that some customers may not have power until Wednesday.

FirstEnergy describes estimated times of restoration as worst case scenario's and some customers may have power back on earlier.

"We try to come up with global estimated restoration time," says Durbin. "As we make repairs we constantly revise those times."

Durbin says FirstEnergy is looking to get the greatest number of people back on in the quickest amount of time.

However, Durbin says that downed wires are considered a priority.

By 6:30 pm Tuesday, more than 6,047 outages were still being reported Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer Counties.

Below are the number of outages and estimated time of restoration as of 6:30 p.m.Tuesday.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY (OH)    125

  • Estimated time of restoration for most areas, 1 pm Wednesday
  • Perry Township and Salem 11 am Wednesday

MAHONING COUNTY (OH)    2,051

  • Estimated times of restoration
  • Goshen, Green, Smith Townships, Beloit, 1 pm Wednesday
  • Austintown, Boardman, Coitsville, Jackson, Poland, Springfield, Canfield Townships, Struthers, Youngstown, Campbell, Canfield, 6 pm Wednesday
  • Beaver Township, 8 pm Wednesday

?TRUMBULL COUNTY (OH)    1,657

  • Estimated times of restoration
  • Newton Township, 6 pm today
  • Farmington Township, 10 pm tonight
  • Vernon, Vienna, Mesopotamia, Brookfield, Green, Gustavus, Hartford, Kinsman, Bloomfield Township, Warren, Orangeville, 7 am Wednesday
  • Weathersfield, Hubbard, Liberty, Township, Girard, 6 pm Wednesday


MERCER COUNTY (PA)    2,214

  • Estimated time of restoration for most areas is 1 am Wednesday.
  • Greene Township and Hermitage, 7 am Wednesday

Some communities in the Valley were hit harder than others.

At one time Monday afternoon, more than fifty percent of FirstEnergy customers lost power in the Trumbull County communities of Mesopotamia Township and McDonald Village.

In Mercer County, two thirds, or more of the homes and businesses in Worth, Pymatuning, Jackson and Findley Townships were in the dark.

Ninety-one percent of Mercer County's Wolf Creek Township reported outages.

Several roads throughout the valley remain blocked by fallen trees and wires.  Fire and road departments are still working to clear the streets.

Stay connected with 21 News for the latest on this developing story.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Woman who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months in jail

    Woman who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months in jail

    Thursday, August 3 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-08-03 19:53:40 GMT
    A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
    A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>

  • Grand jury indicts two for murder of woman left along Youngstown street

    Grand jury indicts two for murder of woman left along Youngstown street

    Thursday, August 3 2017 3:43 PM EDT2017-08-03 19:43:42 GMT
    Barraya Hickson and Dashonti BakerBarraya Hickson and Dashonti Baker
    A grand jury has found enough evidence to put two people on trial for allegedly shooting a woman and leaving her body in an SUV parked along a Youngstown street. A four-count indictment was handed up Thursday in Mahoning County against Dashonti Baker and Barraya Hickson, both 24 years old. Both are charged with aggravated murder and murder. Hickson is also charged with obstructing justice and Baker faces a weapons violation in connection with the shooting death of Rae'venne Fairclot...More >>
    A grand jury has found enough evidence to put two people on trial for allegedly shooting a woman and leaving her body in an SUV parked along a Youngstown street. A four-count indictment was handed up Thursday in Mahoning County against Dashonti Baker and Barraya Hickson, both 24 years old. Both are charged with aggravated murder and murder. Hickson is also charged with obstructing justice and Baker faces a weapons violation in connection with the shooting death of Rae'venne Fairclot...More >>

  • UPDATE

    Liberty Police identify body found in pond

    Liberty Police identify body found in pond

    Thursday, August 3 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-08-03 18:50:32 GMT
    Liberty Police say they expect the Trumbull County Coroner to conduct an autopsy on the body of a woman found in a pond on Wednesday. Police Chief Richard Tisone tells 21 News that the woman has been identified as 60-year-old Loraine Lynn from the Ravenna area. The chief says Lynn was riding a tractor on Shannon road property owned by a relative when she fell into the pond. The autopsy is expected to shed light on the cause of the woman's death.   More >>
    Liberty Police say they expect the Trumbull County Coroner to conduct an autopsy on the body of a woman found in a pond on Wednesday. Police Chief Richard Tisone tells 21 News that the woman has been identified as 60-year-old Loraine Lynn from the Ravenna area. The chief says Lynn was riding a tractor on Shannon road property owned by a relative when she fell into the pond. The autopsy is expected to shed light on the cause of the woman's death.   More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms