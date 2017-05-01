Latest estimated power restoration times from FirstEnergy

Utility crews from Cleveland, Toledo and other areas to helping FirstEnergy restore power to homes and businesses that lost electricity during Monday's storms.

In addition, the utility has hired private contractors to get electricity back on, according to FirstEnergy spokesperson Mark Durbin.

Most of the 35,000 FirstEnergy customers who reported outages on Monday had been restored by Tuesday morning, but the utility estimates that some customers may not have power until Wednesday.

FirstEnergy describes estimated times of restoration as worst case scenario's and some customers may have power back on earlier.

"We try to come up with global estimated restoration time," says Durbin. "As we make repairs we constantly revise those times."

Durbin says FirstEnergy is looking to get the greatest number of people back on in the quickest amount of time.

However, Durbin says that downed wires are considered a priority.

By 6:30 pm Tuesday, more than 6,047 outages were still being reported Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer Counties.

Below are the number of outages and estimated time of restoration as of 6:30 p.m.Tuesday.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY (OH) 125

Estimated time of restoration for most areas, 1 pm Wednesday

Perry Township and Salem 11 am Wednesday

MAHONING COUNTY (OH) 2,051

Estimated times of restoration

Goshen, Green, Smith Townships, Beloit, 1 pm Wednesday

Austintown, Boardman, Coitsville, Jackson, Poland, Springfield, Canfield Townships, Struthers, Youngstown, Campbell, Canfield, 6 pm Wednesday

Beaver Township, 8 pm Wednesday

?TRUMBULL COUNTY (OH) 1,657

Estimated times of restoration

Newton Township, 6 pm today

Farmington Township, 10 pm tonight

Vernon, Vienna, Mesopotamia, Brookfield, Green, Gustavus, Hartford, Kinsman, Bloomfield Township, Warren, Orangeville, 7 am Wednesday

Weathersfield, Hubbard, Liberty, Township, Girard, 6 pm Wednesday



MERCER COUNTY (PA) 2,214

Estimated time of restoration for most areas is 1 am Wednesday.

Greene Township and Hermitage, 7 am Wednesday

Some communities in the Valley were hit harder than others.

At one time Monday afternoon, more than fifty percent of FirstEnergy customers lost power in the Trumbull County communities of Mesopotamia Township and McDonald Village.

In Mercer County, two thirds, or more of the homes and businesses in Worth, Pymatuning, Jackson and Findley Townships were in the dark.

Ninety-one percent of Mercer County's Wolf Creek Township reported outages.

Several roads throughout the valley remain blocked by fallen trees and wires. Fire and road departments are still working to clear the streets.

Stay connected with 21 News for the latest on this developing story.