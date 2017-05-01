Latest estimated power restoration times from FirstEnergy - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Latest estimated power restoration times from FirstEnergy

Utility crews from Cleveland, Toledo and other areas to helping FirstEnergy restore power to homes and businesses that lost electricity during Monday's storms.

In addition, the utility has hired private contractors to get electricity back on, according to FirstEnergy spokesperson Mark Durbin.

Most of the 35,000  FirstEnergy customers who reported outages on Monday had been restored by Tuesday morning, but the utility estimates that some customers may not have power until Wednesday.

FirstEnergy describes estimated times of restoration as worst case scenario's and some customers may have power back on earlier.

"We try to come up with global estimated restoration time," says Durbin. "As we make repairs we constantly revise those times."

Durbin says FirstEnergy is looking to get the greatest number of people back on in the quickest amount of time.

However, Durbin says that downed wires are considered a priority.

By 6:30 pm Tuesday, more than 6,047 outages were still being reported Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer Counties.

Below are the number of outages and estimated time of restoration as of 6:30 p.m.Tuesday.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY (OH)    125

  • Estimated time of restoration for most areas, 1 pm Wednesday
  • Perry Township and Salem 11 am Wednesday

MAHONING COUNTY (OH)    2,051

  • Estimated times of restoration
  • Goshen, Green, Smith Townships, Beloit, 1 pm Wednesday
  • Austintown, Boardman, Coitsville, Jackson, Poland, Springfield, Canfield Townships, Struthers, Youngstown, Campbell, Canfield, 6 pm Wednesday
  • Beaver Township, 8 pm Wednesday

?TRUMBULL COUNTY (OH)    1,657

  • Estimated times of restoration
  • Newton Township, 6 pm today
  • Farmington Township, 10 pm tonight
  • Vernon, Vienna, Mesopotamia, Brookfield, Green, Gustavus, Hartford, Kinsman, Bloomfield Township, Warren, Orangeville, 7 am Wednesday
  • Weathersfield, Hubbard, Liberty, Township, Girard, 6 pm Wednesday


MERCER COUNTY (PA)    2,214

  • Estimated time of restoration for most areas is 1 am Wednesday.
  • Greene Township and Hermitage, 7 am Wednesday

Some communities in the Valley were hit harder than others.

At one time Monday afternoon, more than fifty percent of FirstEnergy customers lost power in the Trumbull County communities of Mesopotamia Township and McDonald Village.

In Mercer County, two thirds, or more of the homes and businesses in Worth, Pymatuning, Jackson and Findley Townships were in the dark.

Ninety-one percent of Mercer County's Wolf Creek Township reported outages.

Several roads throughout the valley remain blocked by fallen trees and wires.  Fire and road departments are still working to clear the streets.

