Mail carrier escapes injury during storm in McDonald

Tree on house on Oregon Ave. in McDonald

A mail carrier ran to her truck for safety just moments before a tree fell on the truck, trapping her temporarily.

It happened along Illinois Avenue when Monday afternoon's stormy weather hit the village of McDonald.

The driver managed to free herself just before first responders got on the scene.

EMT's say that although the woman was upset, she was not hurt.

The mail was loaded onto another truck as crews cut up the tree.

There were many trees and wire damage in McDonald.

One large tree fell onto the back of a home on Oregon Avenue.