Storm rips off roofs, topples tree onto car in Youngstown

Tree falls on car at Hillman and Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown.

The city of Youngstown didn't escape the fury of Monday afternoon's storm.

Traffic was blocked along various streets by fallen trees and wires.

Since power was also out, traffic lights were not operating properly at some intersections.

The Park Vista Retirement building on the North Side lost part of its roof.

Officials tell 21 News that eight residents will be moved into other rooms at the facility until water damage can be cleaned up.

They expected a temporary roof to be put in place by Monday evening.

No one was injured.

"At that time I had a lot of the residents out of their rooms and into the gathering room on the complete opposite side of the building of where the roof came off," said Denise Rubano, Director of Program Services. "So it is Gods timing, I think. God definitely looked over us here today at Park Vista."

The roof was also blown off Eastland Auto Sales on Oak Street, slamming onto Fruit Street and a utility pole.

On the city's South Side, a tree fell on a car at Midlothian Boulevard and Oak Hill Avenue.

The occupants got out unharmed.

In addition, trees were blocking several roads in the Mill Creek MetroPark area as well.

On the West Side, trees were blown into power lines, causing smoking wires near the Mill Creek Deli and Plaza.