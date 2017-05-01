Steelers release backup QB Zach Mettenberger

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have released backup quarterback Zach Mettenberger.

Mettenberger saw his roster spot taken when the team drafted former Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs in the fourth round of last weekend's NFL draft. Pittsburgh also signed undrafted rookie free agent Nick Schuessler.

Pittsburgh signed Mettenberger last summer as insurance after second-stringer Bruce Gradkowski was injured during the preseason. Mettenberger did not make an appearance for Pittsburgh while playing behind Ben Roethlisberger and Landry Jones.

Mettenberger started 10 games across two seasons with the Tennessee Titans in 2014 and 2015, going 0-10 in the process.

