70 mile per hour winds clocked in Valley during tornado watch

Shortly before 1:00 p.m. Monday the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the entire WFMJ viewing area.

WFMJ Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm said a tornado watch was issued instead of a thunderstorm watch because this was an event focused on wind. Any section along the squall line that could bow had the potential to cause a brief spin up.

“This was a classic situation driven by wind shear instead of instability,” said Wilhelm.

Thunderstorm watches were also issued around 12:30 p.m. and warnings issued shortly before 2:00 p.m. Throughout the storm, a few high wind gusts were reported at the Youngstown airport. The highest gusts were at 58 and 67 knots around 2:00 p.m.

A trained spotter also reported a wind gust at 70 miles per hour in Canfield shortly after 2:00 p.m. Different areas throughout the Valley could have seen wind gusts even higher than the upper 50 and 60 miles per hour.

This afternoon's powerful winds included a gust to 67mph at the airport. pic.twitter.com/EVHwkduJuN — Eric Wilhelm (@EricWFMJ) May 1, 2017

The storms rolled through the Valley moving northeast around 40 miles per hour.The Storm Tracker 21 team watched the main line of storms closely and streamed live on all WFMJ platforms as the threat for brief spin up tornadoes was possible.

“Tornado watch was issued because of the possibility there could be spin up toward and along the main line,” said Wilhelm.

The Valley did not see a lot of hail or lightning with these storms as they approached from the west. The main focus was on wind gusts and wind shear. The gusty winds caused numerous downed trees and wire leaving many folks in the Valley without power.

Shortly before 3:00 p.m. the NWS canceled the tornado watch for Mahoning and Trumbull counties and the thunderstorm warnings.

Monday evening the Storm Tracker 21 team expects some possible spotty shower activity.

Tuesday begins a stretch of cooler air for the week.