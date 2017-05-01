911 and other city phone lines out of service in Struthers - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio -

The City of Struthers has announced that their 911 service is down, as well as their regular ten digit police and fire lines.

Phone service went out after Monday afternoon's storms.

People wishing to report emergencies are being advised to call Mahoning County 911 at 330-740-2370.

