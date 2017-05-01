Weather service: Sunday damage in Boardman not caused by tornado

As people were trying to recover from Sunday afternoon's storms, the National Weather Service was in the Boardman area Monday reviewing the damage.

Homes all over the township, especially around the Southern Blvd. area, found trees down, some in yards and some over houses.

One unfortunate homeowner on Foxridge Drive had a huge oak tree crash right into their upstairs bedrooms. No one was in there at the time. A home next door was also damaged by sections of that same tree.

"I thought a couple branches had fallen on the house, but before I knew it there were two trees down and that's what we got," said Joe Scheetz.

A lot of people still didn't have power through this afternoon, mainly because trees ripped the wires right off their homes.

"Ripped that off, took the gutter down and some of the roof. Did a lot of damage to the neighbor lady's house," said Tom Seefried.

Some people thought a tornado hit the area, but the National Weather Service toured the damaged area and confirmed it was a wet microburst.

Winds in a microburst can do some serious damage similar to that of a tornado.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Sarah Jamison said, "They exceed over 100 mph. in this case, all estimates show between 80-85 mph."

Arborists say this is the time of year storms can really cause a lot of damage because the leaves are out and they can add a lot of weight to the trees.

John Stride, of Strides Tree Service, said, "The trees are getting heavy with leaves. They can only hold so much weight. That's what happens. With a lot of rain and a lot of wind, you're gonna have trees down."

The National Weather Service says the microburst hit a two-mile radius of Boardman.