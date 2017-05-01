Phony $100 bills found in Shenango Township

If someone hands you a $100 bill, you might want to give it a closer look before accepting it.

The Shenango Township Police Department in Lawrence County says it has received several complaints about counterfeit $100 bills being passed in the township.

The bills can be easily identified by markings on both sides reading "FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY".

Police are encouraging people and businesses to keep an eye out for the bills and report any activity involving them to police by calling 724-654-2243 as soon as possible.

According to the Federal Reserve, the best way to determine whether any note is genuine is to rely on the security features, such as the watermark and security thread.

Counterfeit detection pens are not always accurate and may give you false results.

To learn about these and other security features in genuine Federal Reserve notes, visit the new money public education website.

It is important to know what the security features are in genuine currency because if you end up with a counterfeit note, you will lose that money.

A counterfeit note cannot be exchanged for a genuine one, and it is illegal to knowingly pass counterfeit currency.

If you think you've received a counterfeit note, immediately notify the local police.

Try to remember the physical characteristics of the person who passed the suspect counterfeit, and if possible write down the person's license plate number and vehicle description.

Store the suspect counterfeit apart from genuine currency and release it as soon as possible to law enforcement authorities.