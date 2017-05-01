Community of McDonald hit hard by storm damage

From Mahoning County to Trumbull County heavy downpours and strong winds did some damage this afternoon.

Our crews were right in the eye of the storm as trees toppled and power lines snapped around the Valley.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, torrential downpours soaked the area and wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour hit the Mahoning Valley.

In the aftermath, there were downed trees blocking roads in many communities including McDonald, and on Oregon, a massive tree crashed through the roof of Jim and Gail Lowers home temporarily condemning it.

"We just walked into the family room and I heard a noise and looked up and I actually saw it hitting. And I pushed her and said get out of here," Jim Lowers said.

The Lowers are life-long McDonald residents but have only lived at this home since 2009. They were waiting for the insurance adjuster to come and know they are lucky that no one was hurt.

Then just two streets over on Illinois, another situation involving a falling tree that could have put another life in danger.

A female mail carrier jumped into her truck for safety when the storm hit, according to the fire chief, and shortly there after a tree came crashing down on the mail truck. The mail carrier was trapped. She called for help but somehow managed to get out of the truck before emergency responders arrived.

McDonald Fire Chief Nick Kish tells 21 News the mail carrier was shaken up, but was checked out and appears to be okay.

Supervisors came out to the scene with another mail truck and transferred the undelivered mail to a new truck so that it can be delivered.

Over in Weathersfield, Salt Springs Road was blocked off after a live wire was knocked down during the storm and stretched across the street.

Firefighters and police warn that as neighbors try to pick up the pieces from the storm to make sure you keep little ones away from live wires or anything else that could be dangerous. That's because property can be replaced, lives can't.