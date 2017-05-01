Youngstown and Struthers storm damage

In Youngstown and Struthers there was plenty of storm damage. No one was hurt, however there were some close calls.

In Youngstown a gap in branches spared crushing a car with two men who were traveling near the intersection of Midlothian and Hillman. The men were trapped inside by live wires until the power company could cut the electricity to the downed lines. They were able to get out safely.



Downed lines at Mill Creek Deli, forcing customers and workers outside while workers with the electric company cut power to the lines and put new lines up.

At Millcreek Park several trees toppled into the roads. A few drivers were trapped since trees fell in both directions of travel. Park workers moved the trees so the drivers could travel as soon as the winds and rain slowed down.



On Omar street in Struthers a section of a tree causes major damage to a family home on Omar street. Douglas Helmick, and his wife were not home when the storm rolled through. They got a call from their neighbor telling them a tree fell on their home. Helmick was waiting for the insurance company and Service Pro to get the home boarded up. Helmick said, "My roof is damaged, I got a hole in my living room ceiling also. The whole sun porch is ripped off. It's bad. I am thankful no one is hurt and our cat is safe. You hear about this happening to other people and you feel for them, but until you feel it on your own you don't know the pain they're feeling. You don't know which way to turn, but we'll get through it."

At locations throughout the city and in cemeteries were big trees fell clean up is expected to take days.

