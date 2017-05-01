NKorea says it will speed up nuke program in response to US

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says neither he nor President Donald Trump is "very happy" about new sanctions on Russia that Congress has voted to put in place

The top shark scientist in Massachusetts has shot hundreds of great white shark videos, but for the first time one has tried to take a bite of his camera

Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family ties

Gene editing, a widely used new tool for research, is getting fresh attention thanks to a successful lab experiment with human embryos

Fire officials say three people are still unaccounted for after an explosion and partial building collapse at a Minneapolis school.

A poem added to the base of the Statue of Liberty that welcomes immigrants has been dismissed by an aide to President Donald Trump.

Low oil prices and years of opposition are casting new doubts on the Keystone XL pipeline as project developer TransCanada faces its final regulatory hurdles in Nebraska.

Filmmakers will join the national conversation about race, policing and social protest this week in Philadelphia.

Forecasts for triple-digit heat cause minor panic across the Pacific Northwest.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) - North Korea's Foreign Ministry says the country will speed up measures to bolster its nuclear program "at the maximum pace" in response to the new U.S. policy that calls for new sanctions and "maximum pressure and engagement."

A statement from the Foreign Ministry spokesman on Monday that was circulated by North Korea's U.N. Mission says the government is ready to respond to any option taken by the United States.

It says that during recent U.S.-South Korean military drills, "U.S. aggression hysteria" reached its highest point and the situation on the Korean peninsula inched closer "to the brink of nuclear war."

It says that unless Washington ends its "hostile policy" and nuclear threats, North Korea "will continue to bolster its military capabilities for self-defense and pre-emptive nuclear attack" despite "manifold difficulties."

