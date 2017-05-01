67 pounds of marijuana found in casket at Arizona checkpoint

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says neither he nor President Donald Trump is "very happy" about new sanctions on Russia that Congress has voted to put in place

The top shark scientist in Massachusetts has shot hundreds of great white shark videos, but for the first time one has tried to take a bite of his camera

Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family ties

Gene editing, a widely used new tool for research, is getting fresh attention thanks to a successful lab experiment with human embryos

Fire officials say three people are still unaccounted for after an explosion and partial building collapse at a Minneapolis school.

A poem added to the base of the Statue of Liberty that welcomes immigrants has been dismissed by an aide to President Donald Trump.

Low oil prices and years of opposition are casting new doubts on the Keystone XL pipeline as project developer TransCanada faces its final regulatory hurdles in Nebraska.

Filmmakers will join the national conversation about race, policing and social protest this week in Philadelphia.

Forecasts for triple-digit heat cause minor panic across the Pacific Northwest.

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (AP) - Border Patrol agents have seen numerous ways people try to smuggle drugs across the Arizona border in recent years. They can now add marijuana hidden in a casket to the list.

Agents working an immigration checkpoint in southern Arizona said they stopped a hearse last weekend and found 67 pounds of marijuana inside a mahogany coffin.

The multiple bricks of marijuana had an estimated street value of more than $33,000, Border Patrol officials said Monday.

The hearse carrying the casket was stopped Saturday evening on State Route 80 near Tombstone.

Agents said the driver - a 28-year-old U.S. citizen - gave inconsistencies information and a canine unit was brought in to check the hearse.

The drug-smelling dogs alerted agents despite several bags of manure that had been placed inside the casket in an attempt to conceal the marijuana odor.

The driver, whose name hasn't been released, was arrested on suspicion of narcotics smuggling, Border Patrol officials said.

In recent years, Arizona agents have found drugs taped to the bodies of some smugglers, seen ultralight aircraft try to drop drug shipments in the desert and seized bundles of marijuana that were shot from Mexico with devices such as air-powered cannons and catapults.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.