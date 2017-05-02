Primary 2017: Mahoning County candidates and issues - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Primary 2017: Mahoning County candidates and issues

Voting in Mahoning County wraps up today as voters narrow the race for Youngstown mayor. 

Incumbent Democrat John McNally faces off against former council president Jamael Tito Brown. 

In 2013, the race between them was decided by just one- hundred 42 votes.

There are no Republican mayoral candidates on the ballot, but two independents have stepped forward to challenge the winner in the fall.

Voters in Youngstown are also choosing between Magistrate Anthony Sertick and Juvenile Court Judge Carla Baldwin for Youngstown Municipal court.

There's also a race for Struthers Municipal court judge, and Poland Schools are asking voters to pass a levy that would bring more than two million dollars to the district for emergency improvements.

There are no contested Republican races in Mahoning County. 

Below are the contested Democratic races.

Mayor of Youngstown

  • John McNally (Incumbent)
  • Jamael Tito Brown

President of Council

  • DeMain Kitchen
  • Cynthia McWilson
  • Mike Ray
  • John Swierz
  • Young Tensley

Youngstown Municipal Court Judge

  • Carla Baldwin
  • Anthony Sertick

Struthers Council-at-Large

  • Dallas Bigley
  • Michael Patrick
  • Joseph Rudzik
  • Anne Wilson

Struthers First Ward Council

  • Tony Fire
  • Lori Billet Greenwood

Struthers Second Ward Council

  • Ron Carcelli
  • Carol Crytzer

Struthers Municipal Court Judge

(Winner will face Republican Damian DeGenova this fall)

  • Jamie Dunn
  • James Lanzo
  • Dominic Leone

Poland Questions and Issues

  • Poland Local Schools 1 mill permanent improvement renewal
  • Poland Local Schools 5.7 mill emergency renewal

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

