Primary 2017: Trumbull County candidates and issues

Trumbull County voters in Warren, Niles, Girard and Hubbard have candidates on the ballot, although many of the races are uncontested.

In addition, there are school issues in Bristol, Champion, Hubbard and Bazetta.

The Mathews Local School District is looking to pass a bond issue and a levy to give the district nearly $24 million in order to construct a new school building.

Below are contested Democratic Trumbull County races. There are no contested Republican races.

Warren Auditor - Unexpired term ending 12/31/19

(Winner will face Republican Carlo Ciccone this fall)

Vincent Flask

Valdeoso Patterson

Warren Treasurer

Tom Letson

Emily Mach

Warren Second Ward Council

(Winner will face Republican Jason Nelson in the fall)

Alford Novak

Bob Jennings

Warren Fifth Ward Council

(Winner will face Republican John Sterling in the fall)

Ken MacPherson

Bob Moody

Niles Muncipal Court Judge

Gil Blair

John Gargano

Chris Shaker

Terry Swauger

Girard First Ward Council

Steve Brooks

Mark Ragozine

Trumbull County Questions and Issues

Bazetta Township 1.9-mill, 5-year additional levy for current expenses

Bristol Schools 3.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for emergency requirements of the district

Bristol Township 5.8-mill, additional, continuing levy for fire protection

Champion township 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for police protection

Hubbard Schools 4.8-mill, 5-year additional levy to avoid an operating deficit

Mathews Local Schools 7.8 mill building bond issue and .5 mill tax levy for improvements

Mesopotamia Township 1 mill renewal for fire protection

Mesopotamia Township 3 mill renewal for roads

The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.