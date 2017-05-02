Primary 2017: Trumbull County candidates and issues - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Primary 2017: Trumbull County candidates and issues

Posted: Updated:

Trumbull County voters in Warren, Niles, Girard and Hubbard have candidates on the ballot, although many of the races are uncontested.

In addition, there are school issues in Bristol, Champion, Hubbard and Bazetta.

The Mathews Local School District is looking to pass a bond issue and a levy to give the district nearly $24 million in order to construct a new school building.

Below are contested Democratic Trumbull County races. There are no contested Republican races. 

Warren Auditor - Unexpired term ending 12/31/19
(Winner will face Republican Carlo Ciccone this fall)

  • Vincent Flask
  • Valdeoso Patterson 

Warren Treasurer

  • Tom Letson
  • Emily Mach

Warren Second Ward Council
(Winner will face Republican Jason Nelson in the fall)

  • Alford Novak
  • Bob Jennings

Warren Fifth Ward Council
(Winner will face Republican John Sterling in the fall)

  • Ken MacPherson
  • Bob Moody

Niles Muncipal Court Judge

  • Gil Blair
  • John Gargano
  • Chris Shaker
  • Terry Swauger

Girard First Ward Council

  • Steve Brooks
  • Mark Ragozine

Trumbull County Questions and Issues

Bazetta Township 1.9-mill, 5-year additional levy for current expenses

Bristol Schools 3.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for emergency requirements of the district

Bristol Township 5.8-mill, additional, continuing levy for fire protection

Champion township 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for police protection

Hubbard Schools 4.8-mill, 5-year additional levy to avoid an operating deficit

Mathews Local Schools 7.8 mill building bond issue and .5 mill tax levy for improvements

Mesopotamia Township 1 mill renewal for fire protection

Mesopotamia Township 3 mill renewal for roads

The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Report: Boardman man showed knife to Rulli Brothers worker

    Report: Boardman man showed knife to Rulli Brothers worker

    Thursday, August 3 2017 9:37 AM EDT2017-08-03 13:37:47 GMT
    Ronald WolfeRonald Wolfe
    U.S. Marshals and Boardman Police officers caught up with a man accused of pulling out a sheathed knife when a Rulli Brothers Supermarket employee questioned him about some produce he had taken out of the store. Ronald Wolfe, 52, of Boardman was arrested Wednesday along Midlothian Boulevard on a warrant charging him with Robbery. According to a police report, it was back in June when an employee of the South Avenue Rulli Brothers says he spotted a customer leaving the store with abo...More >>
    U.S. Marshals and Boardman Police officers caught up with a man accused of pulling out a sheathed knife when a Rulli Brothers Supermarket employee questioned him about some produce he had taken out of the store. Ronald Wolfe, 52, of Boardman was arrested Wednesday along Midlothian Boulevard on a warrant charging him with Robbery. According to a police report, it was back in June when an employee of the South Avenue Rulli Brothers says he spotted a customer leaving the store with abo...More >>

  • Woman to be sentenced in teen texting suicide case

    Woman to be sentenced in teen texting suicide case

    Thursday, August 3 2017 9:22 AM EDT2017-08-03 13:22:33 GMT
    A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
    A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>

  • Sessions: US prosecutors will help addiction-ravaged cities

    Sessions: US prosecutors will help addiction-ravaged cities

    Thursday, August 3 2017 7:51 AM EDT2017-08-03 11:51:38 GMT
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to discuss the impact of the country's opioid epidemic during a speech in hard-hit Ohio, where about eight people a day are dying of accidental overdoses.More >>
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to discuss the impact of the country's opioid epidemic during a speech in hard-hit Ohio, where about eight people a day are dying of accidental overdoses.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms