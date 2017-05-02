Primary 2017: Columbiana County issues - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Primary 2017: Columbiana County issues

Posted: Updated:

Voters in Columbiana County who go to the pools between 6:30 am and 7:30 pm today are not seeing any contested political races on the primary ballot. 

However, levy issues are looking to secure money for Wellsville Safety forces, and to help fund Lisbon Local Schools.

Columbiana County Issues

  • Center Township .286 mill additional fire levy generating $25,000 annually
  • Knox Township 2 mill additional road, equipment, and maintenance levy
  • Lisbon Schools 1% income tax, additional, current expenses, 10 years
  • Middleton Township 1 mill renewal, fire levy generating $49,500 annually
  • Wellsville Village .5% permanent income tax levy, additional, safety forces, maintenance, and paving.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Report: Boardman man showed knife to Rulli Brothers worker

    Report: Boardman man showed knife to Rulli Brothers worker

    Thursday, August 3 2017 9:37 AM EDT2017-08-03 13:37:47 GMT
    Ronald WolfeRonald Wolfe
    U.S. Marshals and Boardman Police officers caught up with a man accused of pulling out a sheathed knife when a Rulli Brothers Supermarket employee questioned him about some produce he had taken out of the store. Ronald Wolfe, 52, of Boardman was arrested Wednesday along Midlothian Boulevard on a warrant charging him with Robbery. According to a police report, it was back in June when an employee of the South Avenue Rulli Brothers says he spotted a customer leaving the store with abo...More >>
    U.S. Marshals and Boardman Police officers caught up with a man accused of pulling out a sheathed knife when a Rulli Brothers Supermarket employee questioned him about some produce he had taken out of the store. Ronald Wolfe, 52, of Boardman was arrested Wednesday along Midlothian Boulevard on a warrant charging him with Robbery. According to a police report, it was back in June when an employee of the South Avenue Rulli Brothers says he spotted a customer leaving the store with abo...More >>

  • Woman to be sentenced in teen texting suicide case

    Woman to be sentenced in teen texting suicide case

    Thursday, August 3 2017 9:22 AM EDT2017-08-03 13:22:33 GMT
    A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
    A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>

  • Sessions: US prosecutors will help addiction-ravaged cities

    Sessions: US prosecutors will help addiction-ravaged cities

    Thursday, August 3 2017 7:51 AM EDT2017-08-03 11:51:38 GMT
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to discuss the impact of the country's opioid epidemic during a speech in hard-hit Ohio, where about eight people a day are dying of accidental overdoses.More >>
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to discuss the impact of the country's opioid epidemic during a speech in hard-hit Ohio, where about eight people a day are dying of accidental overdoses.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms