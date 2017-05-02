Churchill Hubbard Road open again in Liberty - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Churchill Hubbard Road open again in Liberty

LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Downed wires and fallen utility poles have been cleared from a portion of Route 304 in Liberty Township.

A section of the road, also known as Churchill Hubbard Road, was shut down near the township police station after Monday Night's storms.

Crews removed the debris on Tuesday.

