Churchill Hubbard Road open again in Liberty

LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Downed wires and fallen utility poles have been cleared from a portion of Route 304 in Liberty Township.

A section of the road, also known as Churchill Hubbard Road, was shut down near the township police station after Monday Night's storms.

Crews removed the debris on Tuesday.

