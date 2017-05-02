Cash 5 Jackpot of $450,000 won in New Castle

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $450,000 from the Saturday, April 29, drawing was sold in New Castle.



The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 04-07-11-12-18.

The retailer that sold the ticket, Zain Mini Mart, 1202 E. Washington Street, earns a $500 selling bonus.



Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated.

Cash 5 winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.



Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should promptly sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

