Trumbull County 911 reports phone issues - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

There is an alternate number to contact Trumbull 9-1-1

Trumbull County 911 reports phone issues

Posted: Updated:
WARREN, Ohio -

People needed emergency 911 help in Trumbull County should call a ten digit number until further notice.

The Trumbull County 911 Center is experiencing problems with its phone lines.

Not all calls are going though, according to officials at the center, which describes the difficulties as a statewide issue.

Until the problem is repaired, those requiring emergency assistance in Trumbull County and can't get through on 9-1-1 should call 330-675-2730.

There is no word on when the issue will be corrected.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Woman to be sentenced in teen texting suicide case

    Woman to be sentenced in teen texting suicide case

    Thursday, August 3 2017 11:24 AM EDT2017-08-03 15:24:17 GMT
    A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
    A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>

  • Sessions: US prosecutors will help addiction-ravaged cities

    Sessions: US prosecutors will help addiction-ravaged cities

    Thursday, August 3 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-08-03 15:01:31 GMT
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to discuss the impact of the country's opioid epidemic during a speech in hard-hit Ohio, where about eight people a day are dying of accidental overdoses.More >>
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to discuss the impact of the country's opioid epidemic during a speech in hard-hit Ohio, where about eight people a day are dying of accidental overdoses.More >>

  • Report: Boardman man showed knife to Rulli Brothers worker

    Report: Boardman man showed knife to Rulli Brothers worker

    Thursday, August 3 2017 10:05 AM EDT2017-08-03 14:05:34 GMT
    Ronald WolfeRonald Wolfe
    U.S. Marshals and Boardman Police officers caught up with a man accused of pulling out a sheathed knife when a Rulli Brothers Supermarket employee questioned him about some produce he had taken out of the store. Ronald Wolfe, 52, of Boardman was arrested Wednesday along Midlothian Boulevard on a warrant charging him with robbery. According to a police report, it was back in June when an employee of the South Avenue Rulli Brothers says he spotted a customer leaving the store with abo...More >>
    U.S. Marshals and Boardman Police officers caught up with a man accused of pulling out a sheathed knife when a Rulli Brothers Supermarket employee questioned him about some produce he had taken out of the store. Ronald Wolfe, 52, of Boardman was arrested Wednesday along Midlothian Boulevard on a warrant charging him with robbery. According to a police report, it was back in June when an employee of the South Avenue Rulli Brothers says he spotted a customer leaving the store with abo...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms