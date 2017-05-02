Trumbull County 911 reports phone issues - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

There is an alternate number to contact Trumbull 9-1-1

Trumbull County 911 reports phone issues

WARREN, Ohio -

People needed emergency 911 help in Trumbull County should call a ten digit number until further notice.

The Trumbull County 911 Center is experiencing problems with its phone lines.

Not all calls are going though, according to officials at the center, which describes the difficulties as a statewide issue.

Until the problem is repaired, those requiring emergency assistance in Trumbull County and can't get through on 9-1-1 should call 330-675-2730.

There is no word on when the issue will be corrected.

