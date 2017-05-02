Power outages cause Mesopotamia precinct to change voting location

Power outages from Monday's storms have forced one Trumbull county polling place to move for Tuesday's primary election.

Voters who plan on voting at United Methodist Church on State Route 87 will need to vote at Mesopotamia Town Hall at 8686 State Route 534.

Signs will be posted at the church telling voters where the new location is, which is about a ten-minute drive from the church.

Polls are open until 7:30 p.m.

No other polling places are affected by yesterday's storms in Trumbull, Mahoning or Columbiana counties.