Poland kicker commits to Kent State

Colten McFadden, who has the fifth longest field goal in the state at 55 yards, will sign with Kent State next week.

McFadden's 55-yard field goal, against East, is a Poland school record.

He's a three-year kicker for the Bulldogs and made visits to Ohio University, Michigan State, and Pittsburgh among others.

McFadden is the son of former YSU and NFL kicker Paul McFadden and his brother Connor will be a junior on the YSU football team.