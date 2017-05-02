Cops: Mom fractured baby's skull, tried to blame 6-year-old

Pennsylvania has unveiled its new plan to track the performance of nearly 1.7 million students statewide - and to include a broader measurement of academic success.More >>
A Pennsylvania police chief is defending an officer who shot a 100-pound (45.4-kilogram) pet pig that bit a woman, scared a dog and chased the officer.More >>
An Ohio native in hospice care in Virginia had a dying wish fulfilled last month - one last mocha milkshake from a popular suburban Cleveland restaurant.More >>
An Ohio crematory has been shut down by the state after several unrefrigerated bodies were found to be decomposing, including one covered partly in mold, another that had begun to mummify and a third that was being eaten...More >>
Authorities say human remains found by a man in Ohio are estimated to be hundreds of years old.More >>
A Pennsylvania celebration of a popular Polish treat is embroiled in a food fight after a suburban Chicago chamber of commerce threatened a trademark infringement lawsuit over the use of the name "Pierogi Festival."More >>
The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is investigating a video showing small, pet alligators being forced to drink beer and smoke cigarettes.More >>
A Pennsylvania police officer and the 911 dispatcher he lives with have been charged with felonies for allegedly growing four marijuana plants in their home.More >>
A guy who goes by the name Carson King has posted an online video of himself climbing Philadelphia City Hall and its tower, which reaches about 500 feet into the air.More >>
Police say a woman jogger was killed in a suspected hit-and-run in central Ohio.More >>
Authorities say a customer at a Phoenix drugstore shot and killed a man who was attempting to rob the pharmacy Tuesday night.More >>
A woman says she had a sexual relationship with former baseball great Pete Rose in the 1970s, starting when she was 14 or 15 years old.More >>
The tiny European nation of Slovenia is undergoing a tourism boom partly because it is the native country of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.More >>
Georgia is considering the idea of eliminating the stickers motorists much attach to license plates, a decision that could do away with a ritual that's become familiar for many drivers - the decals got stuck on...More >>
