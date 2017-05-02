Man gets decades in prison for shooting death of 1-year-old

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man convicted of murder and other charges in a shootout that killed a 1-year-old boy has been sentenced to 37 years to life in prison.

Montgomery County's prosecutor says 26-year-old Shawn Smith Jr., of Dayton, was sentenced Monday. Smith also was found guilty of felonious assault and weapons charges in the January 2016 shooting that killed Elijah Johnson and injured two adults.

Prosecutors say Smith went looking for a man who robbed him and fired while the other man was holding the child.

Smith testified that the other man shot first and he fired in self-defense.

Smith also said that he "cried a million nights" when he learned a child died.

A message seeking comment on Smith's behalf was left Tuesday for his attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.