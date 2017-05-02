Jimmy Kimmel tearfully recounts newborn son's heart surgery

Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family ties

Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family ties

Gene editing, a widely used new tool for research, is getting fresh attention thanks to a successful lab experiment with human embryos

White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia

In California and other states where marijuana for medical or recreational use is legal, pot store owners find themselves nervously carrying around obscene amounts of cash

New Hampshire political leaders are outraged that President Donald Trump told the president of Mexico that he won New Hampshire because the state is "a drug-infested den.".

The mother of a Chicago man who was fatally stabbed in Chicago is asking for privacy.

A Mexican man who says he was raped in 2013 while detained by U.S. immigration officials will likely be in custody again for at least three months.

An Arizona rancher who fought for years to retain sole use of his cattle brand won big in the Arizona Supreme Court Thursday when the court ruled the state didn't have the legal right to issue it to another cattle company.

A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A tearful Jimmy Kimmel turned his show's monologue into an emotional recounting of his newborn son's open-heart surgery - and a plea that all American families get the life-saving medical care they need.

"It was a scary story and before I go into it, I want you to know it has a happy ending," Kimmel assured ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" studio audience Monday as he detailed how his son's routine birth April 21 suddenly turned frightening.

Several hours after his wife, Molly, gave birth to William John, a "very attentive" nurse at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center alerted the couple and doctors to the baby's purple-ish color and an apparent heart murmur, the host said.

The baby's lack of oxygen was either due to a lung problem or heart disease, Kimmel said, and it was found to be his heart.

"It's a very terrifying thing," he said. He was surrounded at the hospital by very worried-looking people, "kind of like right now," he told the audience, one of the jokes he managed despite choking up and having to pause at times.

A test showed his son had a birth defect called tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia - a hole in the wall separating the right and left sides of the heart and a blocked pulmonary valve, Kimmel said. The baby, nicknamed Billy, was taken by ambulance to Children's Hospital of Los Angeles to undergo surgery to open the valve.

"The longest three hours of my life," Kimmel said.

Billy will have another open-heart surgery within six months to repair the hole and then a third procedure when he's a young teen, but he came home six days after the surgery and is "doing great," Kimmel said. He shared photos of him with his wife, their 2-year-old daughter Jane and a smiling Billy.

After thanking by name the nurses, doctors and staff at the two hospitals, along with his colleagues and friends - "Even that (expletive) Matt Damon sent flowers," Kimmel said of his faux rival - the comedian then gave an impassioned speech on health care.

He criticized President Donald Trump's proposed cuts to the National Institutes of Health and praised Congress for instead calling for increased funding.

"If your baby is going to die and it doesn't have to, it shouldn't matter how much money you make. ... Whether you're a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?" he said.

Washington politicians meeting on health care need to "understand that very clearly," he said. Partisan squabbles shouldn't divide American on something "every decent person wants. We need to take care of each other."

Kimmel said he would skip the rest of this week's shows to be with his family while guest hosts take his place.

He was joined Monday by Dr. Mehmet Oz, who was a previously scheduled guest but jumped in to offer an illustrated description of Billy Kimmel's heart problem. Also on the show at Kimmel's request was Shaun White, the Olympic gold medal snowboarder who discussed overcoming the same heart defect as Kimmel's son.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.