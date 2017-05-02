Hit and Run: Plumber's ashes flushed at ballpark bathrooms

Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family ties

Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family ties

Gene editing, a widely used new tool for research, is getting fresh attention thanks to a successful lab experiment with human embryos

White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia

In California and other states where marijuana for medical or recreational use is legal, pot store owners find themselves nervously carrying around obscene amounts of cash

New Hampshire political leaders are outraged that President Donald Trump told the president of Mexico that he won New Hampshire because the state is "a drug-infested den.".

New Hampshire is no 'drug-infested den,' state leaders say

The mother of a Chicago man who was fatally stabbed in Chicago is asking for privacy.

A Mexican man who says he was raped in 2013 while detained by U.S. immigration officials will likely be in custody again for at least three months.

An Arizona rancher who fought for years to retain sole use of his cattle brand won big in the Arizona Supreme Court Thursday when the court ruled the state didn't have the legal right to issue it to another cattle company.

A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City man is on a mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend - a plumber - down ballpark toilets around the country.

Tom McDonald tells The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2qodwCS ) that it's a fitting tribute for Roy Riegel.

The two baseball fans were childhood friends in Queens, not far from - wait for it - Flushing Meadows, where the Mets play.

Like baseball, this endeavor has rules. The game has to be in progress when McDonald sprinkles the ashes into the toilet from a little plastic bottle.

So far, he's done the deed at 16 stadiums.

Riegel also was a music fan: In Cleveland, McDonald flushed ashes at both Progressive Field and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In Chicago, McDonald did his duty at a White Sox game, skipping Wrigley Field because the Cubs are longtime rivals of the Mets.

"I know people might think it's weird, and if it were anyone else's ashes, I'd agree," McDonald said. "But for Roy, this is the perfect tribute to a plumber and a baseball fan and just a brilliant, wild guy."

Riegel's family agreed to share a portion of the ashes after his death in 2008. McDonald spoons out a little each time, from an old peanut can, wrapped in Mets ticket stubs, that he keeps next to World Series highlight videos and his collection of 149 baseball Hall of Fame autographs.

Hank Riegel, of Waterloo, New York, said his brother would appreciate the offbeat gesture.

"He'd be like, 'Oh, yeah, do that,'" Riegel said. "He would definitely approve of it. Never once did Roy follow the rules."

McDonald has enough ashes left for one more tribute. He hopes to do it at Durham Athletic Park in North Carolina, where the 1988 movie "Bull Durham" was filmed.

