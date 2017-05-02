Canfield High School dismissed early due to downed pole - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Canfield High School dismissed early due to downed pole

By J. Breen Mitchell, Assignment Editor
CANFIELD, Ohio -

Students at Canfield High School were dismissed early on Tuesday due to a severed telephone pole.

High winds knocked down the pole at the corner of Cardinal Drive and Brookpark. 

Safety forces have advised school officials to dismiss students from the high school until the pole can be repaired.

Students who use Canfield transportation were taken to the Village Middle School gym, where they waited until regular dismissal time.

No other school is affected.

