Truck trailer crushed under Youngstown overpass

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

It wasn't windy weather but a bridge that damaged a tractor trailer in Youngstown Tuesday afternoon.

A truck was driving along Oak Hill Avenue when the top of the trailer struck a railroad overpass between the so-called "Mr. Peanut" Spring Commons Bridge and Marshall Street.

The driver wasn't injured.

Police contacted the railroad in case they wished to inspect the bridge for damage.

Police are still investigating.

