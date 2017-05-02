Traffic moving again on I-76 in Milton Township

A New Jersey man has been cited for an accident that shut down part of I-76 in Milton Township Tuesday.

State Troopers say a tractor trailer driven by Oleg Velisarov of Hamilton, New Jersey, rear-ended a box truck that had slowed for traffic along westbound Interstate 76 just east of Newton Falls Road.

Velisarov, whose truck went off the road and struck a tree, was thrown from the cab.

He was taken to Mercy Health Center in Youngstown for treatment of what troopers describe as injuries that are not life-threatening.

Velisarov was cited for failing to keep an assured clear distance.

The other driver wasn't injured.

The road was shut down at around noon until one lane could be opened.