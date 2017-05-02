Storm related power outage will close Sharon schools on Wednesday

In the aftermath of high winds that whipped across the valley on Monday clean-up efforts continue in Mercer County where there was widespread damage and power outages.

On North Myers Avenue in Sharon, downed power lines and utility poles still block the road.

Power was cut to the high school, causing all Sharon schools to close on Tuesday.

Sharon Schools Superintendent Michael Calla tells 21 News that the schools will be closed again on Wednesday.

"Our high school provides all the meals for all the elementary schools, also the high school is the hub for our internet and our phone service. So we just didn't feel it was safe to have the kids in school," said Superintendent, Calla.

The downed poles struck and damaged four parked vehicles owned by school employees. The superintendent says had the storm hit just twenty minutes later, North Myers Avenue would have been filled with vehicles and students at dismissal time. Fortunately no one was injured.

"Everyone got home safely and we were able to dismiss and keep everybody away from the damage site," said Calla.

Elsewhere in Mercer county, the winds caused serious damage at the Penn Grove Village Apartments in Hermitage. The apartment's resident manager said she was in her office when the storm hit.

"I saw something flying up into the sky and I was shocked. I jumped up and ran over to the door and realized it was my carport," said Theresa Golden.

The multiple-car structure was lifted off the ground and smashed. It barely missed landing on busy State Route 62 in Hermitage. A large tree also crashed onto the roof of one apartment building, but no one was hurt.