New charges for suspect accused of murdering elderly Liberty neighbor

A Liberty Township man who police say confessed to murdering his 84-year-old neighbor faces new charges.

The Trumbull County Grand Jury on Tuesday handed up a six-count indictment charging 33-year-old Sean Clemens with the beating and stabbing death of Jane Larue Brown at her Churchill-Hubbard Road home on April 24.

According to an affidavit filed earlier, Clemens told police he broke into Brown's home where he found her sleeping.

He then allegedly beat Brown with a hand shovel and cut her throat.

An autopsy provided evidence of bruises that the coroner says indicates that the victim attempted to defend herself.

The suspect then took a flat screen TV, a computer tower, and other items, which he put into Brown's Cadillac SUV, according to police.

After taking the stolen goods to his nearby home, detectives say Clemens drove the SUV to East Drive and Overbrook Avenue and set it on fire.

Police arrested Clemens home several hours after the crime.

Clemens, who was originally charged with aggravated murder, burglary and attempted burglary, was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, arson, and tampering with evidence.

The suspect will be arraigned on the new charges on Wednesday.