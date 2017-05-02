Mesopotamia man indicted for wounding girlfriend, murdering her mom

A grand jury in Trumbull County has indicted a 23-year-old Mesopotamia Township man for the shooting of his girlfriend and the murder of her mother.

Grand jurors on Tuesday found enough evidence to file charges of aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder against Douglas Day.

Investigators say on April 25, Day shot Tiffany Lambert and her mother, 48-year-old Cathryn Lambert, outside the Kinsman Road home Day shared with Tiffany Lambert.

Cathryn Lambert died from her wounds.

Tiffany Lambert told investigators that Day had been drinking before the two began arguing, followed by the shooting.

She said that Day used two guns in the shooting.

Day, who was arrested just hours after the shootings, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.