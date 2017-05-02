ODOT delays I-80 Hubbard/Brookfield exit ramp closure

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that is delaying construction work that would close the ramp from I-80 westbound to the State Route 7/ US 62 interchange.

ODOT had planned the closure from 6 o'clock tonight until 10 o'clock Friday morning, but is delaying the project due to inclement weather.

It's the first exit taking traffic to Hubbard and Brookfield Townships.

ODOT did not say when the work will be rescheduled.