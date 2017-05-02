ODOT delays I-80 Hubbard/Brookfield exit ramp closure - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

ODOT delays I-80 Hubbard/Brookfield exit ramp closure

Posted: Updated:
HUBBARD, Ohio -

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that is delaying construction work that would close the ramp from I-80 westbound to the State Route 7/ US 62 interchange.

ODOT had planned the closure from 6 o'clock tonight until 10 o'clock Friday morning, but is delaying the project due to inclement weather.

It's the first exit taking traffic to Hubbard and Brookfield Townships.

ODOT did not say when the work will be rescheduled.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Employer-based health coverage likely to stay awhile

    Employer-based health coverage likely to stay awhile

    Friday, August 4 2017 6:00 AM EDT2017-08-04 10:00:59 GMT
    GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
    GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>

  • Former Mahoning High School aide sentenced for sex with student

    Former Mahoning High School aide sentenced for sex with student

    Friday, August 4 2017 5:51 AM EDT2017-08-04 09:51:36 GMT
    Christina ResekChristina Resek

    A former teacher's aide at Mahoning County High School is in the county jail until September 2 after being sentenced for having sexual relations with a student. Christina Resek was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in jail and classified as a Tier One sex offender. In addition, the 31-year-old Boardman woman will be on probation for two years. Resek pleaded guilty in June to one count of sexual battery. Two other counts were dropped as part of a plea agreement. One year before entering...

    More >>

    A former teacher's aide at Mahoning County High School is in the county jail until September 2 after being sentenced for having sexual relations with a student. Christina Resek was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in jail and classified as a Tier One sex offender. In addition, the 31-year-old Boardman woman will be on probation for two years. Resek pleaded guilty in June to one count of sexual battery. Two other counts were dropped as part of a plea agreement. One year before entering...

    More >>

  • Warren Police: 2 dead at crash scene where gun shots were fired

    Warren Police: 2 dead at crash scene where gun shots were fired

    Friday, August 4 2017 5:49 AM EDT2017-08-04 09:49:38 GMT

    Southern Boulevard and Solar Street in Warren were blocked off Thursday night as police investigated a shooting.

    More >>

    Southern Boulevard and Solar Street in Warren were blocked off Thursday night as police investigated a shooting.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms