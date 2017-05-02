Decision 2017: Columbiana County issue results

Income taxes fail for Wellsville Village and Lisbon Schools

Results show voters in Columbiana County were split when it came to money issues.

Center Township voters said "Yes" to an additional ;286 mill for fire service, and in Middleton Township renewed a fire levy.

But there were "No" votes for income tax increases for Wellsville Village and the Lisbon Schools.

Knox Township also rejected 2 more mills for roads and equipment.

Columbiana County Issues