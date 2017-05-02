Decision 2017: Columbiana County issue results - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Income taxes fail for Wellsville Village and Lisbon Schools

Decision 2017: Columbiana County issue results

Updated:
LISBON, Ohio -

Results show voters in Columbiana County were split when it came to money issues.

Center Township voters said "Yes" to an additional ;286  mill for fire service, and in Middleton Township renewed a fire levy.

But there were "No" votes for income tax increases for Wellsville Village and the Lisbon Schools.

Knox Township also rejected 2 more mills for roads and equipment.

Columbiana County Issues

  • Center Township .286 mill additional fire levy  Yes 63% No 37% PASSED
  • Knox Township 2 mill additional road  Yes  44%   No   56% FAILED
  • Lisbon Schools 1% income tax, additional Yes 37% No 63% FAILED
  • Middleton Township 1 mill renewal, fire levy, Yes 83%  No 17% PASSED
  • Wellsville Village .5% permanent income tax levy, safety forces, Yes 26% No 64% FAILED
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms