Decision 2017: Trumbull County questions and issue results

WARREN, Ohio -

Voters were generally kind to money issues placed before them in Trumbull County's primary election.

Bristol schools and township levies were approved, as were those for Mesoptamia roads and Champion police.

Residents in the Hubbard School District approved an additional 4.8 mill levy.

Mathews School officials weren't as lucky.  Voters again defeated issues that would have provided money for new school construction.

In addition, the Bazetta Township additional levy for current expenses was rejected. 

Trumbull County Questions and Issues

  • Bazetta Township 1.9-mill, 5-year additional levy for current expenses FAILED
  • Bristol Schools 3.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for emergency requirements of the district PASSED
  • Bristol Township 5.8-mill, additional, continuing levy for fire protection PASSED
  • Champion township 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for police protection PASSED
  • Hubbard Schools 4.8-mill, 5-year additional levy to avoid an operating deficit  PASSED
  • Mathews Local Schools 7.8 mill building bond issue and .5 mill tax levy for improvements FAILED
  • Mesopotamia Township 1 mill renewal for fire protection  UNKNOWN
  • Mesopotamia Township 3 mill renewal for roads PASSED

