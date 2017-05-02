Decision 2017: Trumbull County questions and issue results

Voters were generally kind to money issues placed before them in Trumbull County's primary election.

Bristol schools and township levies were approved, as were those for Mesoptamia roads and Champion police.

Residents in the Hubbard School District approved an additional 4.8 mill levy.

Mathews School officials weren't as lucky. Voters again defeated issues that would have provided money for new school construction.

In addition, the Bazetta Township additional levy for current expenses was rejected.

Trumbull County Questions and Issues