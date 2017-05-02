Ex-Steelers doctor convicted of trafficking steroids

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A former Pittsburgh Steelers doctor has been convicted of illegally trafficking in steroids and human growth hormones since shortly after the team cut him from its medical staff a decade ago.

A federal court jury on Tuesday convicted 67-year-old Richard Rydze on 180 counts of illegal distribution of steroids, human growth hormone and narcotics painkillers. Five other counts were removed for a separate trial.

None of the crimes had been linked to his two-decade-long service with the team.

Defense attorney Adrian Roe argued that criminal intent was impossible because Rydze was himself addicted to Vicodin due to a diabetic foot wound.

A sentencing date wasn't immediately set. The case was handled in Pittsburgh by Ohio federal prosecutors because Rydze he had been the doctor for the FBI in Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.