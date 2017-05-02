Mathews voters reject money for schools

The Mathews Local School District Board of Education will be deciding what to do now that voters rejected a bond issue and levy to give the district nearly $24 million in order to construct a new school complex.

Saying current buildings suffer from age, the district asked residents to approve a 7.8 mill building bond issue and .5 mill tax levy for improvements.

Losing by 316 votes, the final count was 995 "for" the issues, 1,311 "against".

Last fall, voters said "No" to more money for Mathews by a 147 vote margin.

Four years before that, the margin of loss was 392 votes.