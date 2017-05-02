Decision 2017: Mahoning County candidates and issue results

In addition to the race for Youngstown Mayor, other candidates in Mahoning County were seeking the Democratic nomination in Tuesday's primary.

There were no contested Republican races in Mahoning County.

Below are the winners of the contested Democratic races.

Mayor of Youngstown

Jamael Tito Brown WINNER

President of Youngstown Council

DeMain Kitchen WINNER

Youngstown Municipal Court Judge

Carla Baldwin WINNER (Faces independent Mark Hanni in November)

Struthers Council-at-Large

Dallas Bigley WINNER

Struthers First Ward Council

Tony Fire WINNER

Struthers Second Ward Council

Ron Carcelli WINNER

Struthers Municipal Court Judge

Dominic Leone III WINNER (Faces Republican Damian DeGenova this fall)

Poland Questions and Issues

Poland Local Schools 1 mill permanent improvement renewal PASSED

Poland Local Schools 5.7 mill emergency renewal PASSED