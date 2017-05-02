Decision 2017: Trumbull County candidate voting results

One of the more hotly contested races in Trumbull County's primary election was the contest for Niles Municipal Judge.

Former Assistant County Prosecutor Chris Shaker beat three other candidates vying for the Democratic party nomination.

Calling himself a judge for all people, upon winning the nod, Shaker promised to reach out to all.

Shaker will be running against independent Attorney Kara Stanford come November.

Below are winners of contested Democratic Trumbull County races. There were no contested Republican races.

Warren Auditor - Unexpired term ending 12/31/19

Vincent Flask WINNER (Will face Republican Carlo Ciccone this fall)

Warren Treasurer

Tom Letson WINNER

Warren Second Ward Council

Alford Novak WINNER (Will face Republican Jason Nelson in the fall)

Warren Fifth Ward Council

Ken MacPherson WINNER (Will face Republican John Sterling in the fall)

Niles First Ward Council

Patrick Kearney WINNER

Niles Muncipal Court Judge

Chris Shaker WINNER (Will face Kara Stanford in the fall)

Girard First Ward Council

Mark Ragozine WINNER