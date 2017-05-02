Baldwin to face independent in Youngstown Muny Judge's race

The Mahoning County Democratic party endorsed candidate for Youngstown Municipal Judge lost Tuesday's primary election.

Juvenile Court Judge Carla Baldwin bested Magistrate Anthony Sertick by getting 58% of the vote.

Baldwin, an Assistant Mahoning Prosecutor who has worked in the criminal and juvenile division for 8 years, still faces independent Mark Hanni in the November election.

"I want to look into establishing a mental health court, re-establishing a drug court that used to be in that court, and creating a mediation program on both the criminal and we'll look into the civil division as well," said Baldwin.

The court position is becoming available with the retirement of Judge Robert Millich.

There is no Republican candidate on the fall ballot.