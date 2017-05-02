Leone wins party nod to run for Struthers Municipal Judge

A three-way race for the Democratic party nod to run as Struthers Municipal Judge went to that city's law director on Tuesday.

Dominic Leone III received 37% of the vote, besting visiting judge Jamie Dunn and Lowellville Solicitor James E. Lanzo.

The judge's seat is becoming available because Lanzo's father, James R. Lanzo, is retiring.

"I want to establish a drug court, a veteran's court, I want to extend court hours, and I want to upgrade our website," Leone told 21 News.

Leone will run against Republican Damian DeGenova in November.