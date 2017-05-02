Local and federal agencies conduct Youngstown drug raid

Local and federal police agencies teamed-up and moved-out on several search and arrest warrants on Tuesday.

At last check, authorities told 21 News that seven of eight suspects tied to the case are in police custody. Authorities haven't released names or charges yet, but say they will be drug related.

The execution of the warrants started Tuesday morning. The FBI, Mahoning County Sheriff's Office, Youngstown Police, as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Fire Arms and Explosives searched three residents. One of which was a home on Springdale Avenue on Youngstown's East Side.

Law Enforcement officials say they seized cocaine, marijuana as well as eight weapons. Including four hands guns, three assault riffles, a shot gun and ammunition.