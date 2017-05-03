Morning fire guts Wilmington Township home

Firefighters were still on the scene of a house fire in Wilmington Township, Lawrence County Wednesday morning.

A neighbor told 21 News that they heard an explosion at 4 am, just before fire broke out at the home on the 2800 block of State Roue 956, just south of New Wilmington.

That same neighbor also said a disabled resident lives at the home.

Flames destroyed the roof and interior of the home, leaving only the exterior walls.

Fire officials have yet to release official information about the fire, including if there were any injuries.

