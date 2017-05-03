Hundreds still without power in Valley after Monday's storms - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Hundreds still without power in Valley after Monday's storms

Posted: Updated:

Owners of hundreds of homes and businesses in the Valley have been waiting for their electricity to come back on since storms rolled through the area Monday afternoon.

At the height of the storm 35,000 FirstEnergy customers in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, and Mercer Counties were in the dark.

By 8 am Wednesday, that number had been reduced to 761, with most of the outages still in Mercer County.

FirstEnergy brought in crews and private contractors from around Ohio and Pennsylvania to help make repairs.

Below are the county-by-county number of remaining outages as of 8 am Wednesday, and the estimated time that power would be restored.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY (OH)  24

  • Today by 1 pm

MAHONING COUNTY (OH)  67

  • Beaver,Goshen, Green Townships, Campbell, 1 pm today.
  • Austintown, Boardman, Poland, Springfield, Coitsville, Canfeild Townships, Canfield, Struthers, Youngstown, 6 pm today.

TRUMBULL COUNTY (OH) 86

  • Bloomfield, Brookfield Townships, 1 pm today
  • Gustavus, Hartford, Greene Townships, 3 pm today
  • Newton, Weathersfield, Liberty, Hubbard Townships, McDonald, Girard 6 pm today

MERCER COUNTY (PA) 584

  • Today at 6 pm

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Canfield women, others accused of running gambling operations

    Canfield women, others accused of running gambling operations

    Friday, August 4 2017 2:34 PM EDT2017-08-04 18:34:35 GMT

    Four women face gambling charges stemming from raids on so-called internet cafes in Boardman. Charges of gambling and operating a gambling house were filed against the four women this week in Mahoning County Court. According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office Mandi Berro, 37, and Miracle Petrino, 46, both of Canfield, operated Lucky's Internet Cafe at 685 Boardman Canfield Road. Investigators say 68-year-old Karen Maselli of Pittsburgh and Dustee Tomaiko of Randolph, Ohio are ch...

    More >>

    Four women face gambling charges stemming from raids on so-called internet cafes in Boardman. Charges of gambling and operating a gambling house were filed against the four women this week in Mahoning County Court. According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office Mandi Berro, 37, and Miracle Petrino, 46, both of Canfield, operated Lucky's Internet Cafe at 685 Boardman Canfield Road. Investigators say 68-year-old Karen Maselli of Pittsburgh and Dustee Tomaiko of Randolph, Ohio are ch...

    More >>

  • Former Harding football player killed in Warren shooting

    Former Harding football player killed in Warren shooting

    Friday, August 4 2017 1:29 PM EDT2017-08-04 17:29:52 GMT
    Juwantae HarbinJuwantae Harbin
    A former Warren G. Harding football player is one of the three Warren residents killed in a crash and shooting incident in Warren Thursday night. Juwantae Harbin, 18, was a senior at Harding during this past school year and played as a defensive end for the Raiders. According to Warren Police, Harbin along with 37-year-old Brandy Joseph, and 24-year-old Devonte West are victims in an investigation that detectives are calling a murder case. The incident took place at Southern Boulev...More >>
    A former Warren G. Harding football player is one of the three Warren residents killed in a crash and shooting incident in Warren Thursday night. Juwantae Harbin, 18, was a senior at Harding during this past school year and played as a defensive end for the Raiders. According to Warren Police, Harbin along with 37-year-old Brandy Joseph, and 24-year-old Devonte West are victims in an investigation that detectives are calling a murder case. The incident took place at Southern Boulev...More >>

  • Storms cut power to hundreds in Valley

    Storms cut power to hundreds in Valley

    Friday, August 4 2017 1:26 PM EDT2017-08-04 17:26:44 GMT
    FirstEnergy crews are working to restore power knocked out by storms to hundreds of homes and businesses in the Valley. Winds and heavy rains rolled through Trumbull, Mahoning and Mercer Counties around noon, knocking over trees and wires. As of 1 pm Friday, more 1,000 outages were reported in Trumbull County. The hardest hit communities are Vernon, Hartford, and Farmington Townships. Milton Township in Mahoning County had 70 outages. 38 outages were reported in West Salem Township...More >>
    FirstEnergy crews are working to restore power knocked out by storms to hundreds of homes and businesses in the Valley. Winds and heavy rains rolled through Trumbull, Mahoning and Mercer Counties around noon, knocking over trees and wires. As of 1 pm Friday, more 1,000 outages were reported in Trumbull County. The hardest hit communities are Vernon, Hartford, and Farmington Townships. Milton Township in Mahoning County had 70 outages. 38 outages were reported in West Salem Township...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms