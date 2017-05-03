Hundreds still without power in Valley after Monday's storms

Owners of hundreds of homes and businesses in the Valley have been waiting for their electricity to come back on since storms rolled through the area Monday afternoon.

At the height of the storm 35,000 FirstEnergy customers in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, and Mercer Counties were in the dark.

By 8 am Wednesday, that number had been reduced to 761, with most of the outages still in Mercer County.

FirstEnergy brought in crews and private contractors from around Ohio and Pennsylvania to help make repairs.

Below are the county-by-county number of remaining outages as of 8 am Wednesday, and the estimated time that power would be restored.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY (OH) 24

Today by 1 pm

MAHONING COUNTY (OH) 67

Beaver,Goshen, Green Townships, Campbell, 1 pm today.

Austintown, Boardman, Poland, Springfield, Coitsville, Canfeild Townships, Canfield, Struthers, Youngstown, 6 pm today.

TRUMBULL COUNTY (OH) 86

Bloomfield, Brookfield Townships, 1 pm today

Gustavus, Hartford, Greene Townships, 3 pm today

Newton, Weathersfield, Liberty, Hubbard Townships, McDonald, Girard 6 pm today

MERCER COUNTY (PA) 584