Attorney seeks release of Warren teen accused of killing her father

It's a murder case with a teen suspect that's captured international attention.

When 15 year old Bresha Meadows goes on trial for murder in Trumbull County Family Court on May 22, there is expected to be media outlets from the United Kingdom and Germany along with news crews from in and around Ohio.

As the teen appeared for one of her final pretrials, she sat next to her defense attorney Ian Friedman. Her mother Brandi Meadows said she could see her daughter's legs nervously shaking.

The 15 year old, who appeared with pigtails in her hair, has now spent 279 days in Trumbull County's Juvenile Detention Facility.

Bresha was just 14 when she was arrested and accused of shooting and killing her father, 41-year-old Jonathan Meadows, as he slept in their Warren home back in 2016.

Now, just two and half weeks before her trial is set to begin, her attorney is fighting to get her released into the custody of her maternal aunt, Cleveland police officer Martina Latessa.

"Bresha has now been sitting in this facility for nine months without proper care. I want to make clear they're doing the best they can here, and they're treating her well, but the mental health needs are not being met here just by a matter of lack of resources, and every day that goes past is going to increase the likelihood of long term harm. So we've got to put a stop to it, and we've got to get that care immediately. That's what we're asking the court to do," attorney Friedman said.

Bresha's aunt says she's up to the challenge, because she believes her niece has suffered long term abuse, allegedly at the hands of her father.

"We can do it together as a family. We grew up in a home where there was 13 of us. So there's aunts and uncles and cousins she has never met and held and, there's new babies just two months old that she's never got to see, so I think this whole environment will be positive and instrumental in her recovery. Because our main goal is to put her in an environment where she can succeed," Latessa said.

But the prosecutor argues even though she would be wearing an ankle monitor, she can get her medication and see a doctor at the detention facility.

Bresha's attorney says the teen is suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder and recurring severe generalized anxiety disorder as a result of the shooting.

As for victim Jonathan Meadow's family, they say the stories of Bresha being abused are absolutely not true.

Meadow's sister Lena Cooper has traveled more than 500 miles from Tennessee to defend his name, saying her her niece was out of control and her brother took away her cell phone after he allegedly made a shocking discovery.

"My brother caught her in that house having sex with a boy and then that's when he took away privileges. He didn't beat her. He didn't abuse her. He took away her privileges, and that caused her to become withdrawn. She was smoking and hanging out," Cooper said.

The victim's sister says it breaks her heart to hear the character assassination of her brother, and she's torn apart because she also loves and cares for her niece, but she wants people to know the truth.

"Stop portraying her as a hero. She is a troubled, rebellious child. She killed her father in cold blood while he was sleeping. He was not attacking her. She did not want to accept the rules that he was setting for her. He was trying to save her from herself," Cooper said.

Warren Family Court Judge Pamela Rintala is expected to make her decision on Monday morning on whether Bresha Meadows should remain in the Trumbull County Juvenile Detention Center or be released to the custody of her aunt in Cleveland.