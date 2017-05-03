Boardman crash sends three to hospital

Authorities say they will cite one person following a two-vehicle crash that injured three people, including two children.

Officers say a Ford Escape did not stop at a stop sign, and ran into a pickup truck at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Erie Street Wednesday morning.

Two juveniles, who police say are in the fourth and seventh grade, were riding in the pickup truck, which spun around after the impact.

The two children and the driver of the Escape were taken to St. Elizabeth hospital for treatment of injuries police describe as not life-threatening.

Police say the driver of the Escape will be cited.