Thieves allegedly drain bank account of legally blind man from W - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Updated

Thieves allegedly drain bank account of legally blind man from Warren

Posted: Updated:
WARREN, Ohio -

A Warren man who is legally blind said that thieves drained his bank account after stealing his debit card.

Jonathan Buggs said that he had just finished eating a free lunch at a Warren church Monday afternoon when he was beaten and robbed while walking on Tod Avenue SW near Front Street.

Buggs said that he was walking with a cane when one of three men passed him on a sidewalk and turned around to strike him in the back.

The 54-year-old told police that he fell down and was then held on the ground by one of the assailants while one of the other males went through his pockets.

According to the police report, the suspects got away with $5 and the victim's debit card.

Buggs said that he has his pin number attached to the card because he has to rely on friends and bank tellers to help him withdraw money because he is legally blind.

"It's rough because you have to trust people," he said.

Now that thieves took advantage of that information, Buggs is worried about paying his bills. His income is Social Security because he is on permanent disability. Now he is relying on his faith to get him through.

"God let me live so I'm not going to complain," Buggs stated.

Buggs said that his knee is swollen from being stepped on when he was held down and he can barely walk.

He's also disappointed that no one stopped to help him afterwards.

"For people to take advantage of someone, disabled or not, it shows you what the world is coming to these days." 

After this incident, he wants people to think twice before walking alone and to always walk with someone else.

Buggs told police that he could not identify the suspects, other than to say that one of the males was white and the other two were black.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Canfield women, others accused of running gambling operations

    Canfield women, others accused of running gambling operations

    Friday, August 4 2017 2:34 PM EDT2017-08-04 18:34:35 GMT

    Four women face gambling charges stemming from raids on so-called internet cafes in Boardman. Charges of gambling and operating a gambling house were filed against the four women this week in Mahoning County Court. According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office Mandi Berro, 37, and Miracle Petrino, 46, both of Canfield, operated Lucky's Internet Cafe at 685 Boardman Canfield Road. Investigators say 68-year-old Karen Maselli of Pittsburgh and Dustee Tomaiko of Randolph, Ohio are ch...

    More >>

    Four women face gambling charges stemming from raids on so-called internet cafes in Boardman. Charges of gambling and operating a gambling house were filed against the four women this week in Mahoning County Court. According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office Mandi Berro, 37, and Miracle Petrino, 46, both of Canfield, operated Lucky's Internet Cafe at 685 Boardman Canfield Road. Investigators say 68-year-old Karen Maselli of Pittsburgh and Dustee Tomaiko of Randolph, Ohio are ch...

    More >>

  • Former Harding football player killed in Warren shooting

    Former Harding football player killed in Warren shooting

    Friday, August 4 2017 1:29 PM EDT2017-08-04 17:29:52 GMT
    Juwantae HarbinJuwantae Harbin
    A former Warren G. Harding football player is one of the three Warren residents killed in a crash and shooting incident in Warren Thursday night. Juwantae Harbin, 18, was a senior at Harding during this past school year and played as a defensive end for the Raiders. According to Warren Police, Harbin along with 37-year-old Brandy Joseph, and 24-year-old Devonte West are victims in an investigation that detectives are calling a murder case. The incident took place at Southern Boulev...More >>
    A former Warren G. Harding football player is one of the three Warren residents killed in a crash and shooting incident in Warren Thursday night. Juwantae Harbin, 18, was a senior at Harding during this past school year and played as a defensive end for the Raiders. According to Warren Police, Harbin along with 37-year-old Brandy Joseph, and 24-year-old Devonte West are victims in an investigation that detectives are calling a murder case. The incident took place at Southern Boulev...More >>

  • Storms cut power to hundreds in Valley

    Storms cut power to hundreds in Valley

    Friday, August 4 2017 1:26 PM EDT2017-08-04 17:26:44 GMT
    FirstEnergy crews are working to restore power knocked out by storms to hundreds of homes and businesses in the Valley. Winds and heavy rains rolled through Trumbull, Mahoning and Mercer Counties around noon, knocking over trees and wires. As of 1 pm Friday, more 1,000 outages were reported in Trumbull County. The hardest hit communities are Vernon, Hartford, and Farmington Townships. Milton Township in Mahoning County had 70 outages. 38 outages were reported in West Salem Township...More >>
    FirstEnergy crews are working to restore power knocked out by storms to hundreds of homes and businesses in the Valley. Winds and heavy rains rolled through Trumbull, Mahoning and Mercer Counties around noon, knocking over trees and wires. As of 1 pm Friday, more 1,000 outages were reported in Trumbull County. The hardest hit communities are Vernon, Hartford, and Farmington Townships. Milton Township in Mahoning County had 70 outages. 38 outages were reported in West Salem Township...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms