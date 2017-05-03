Thieves allegedly drain bank account of legally blind man from Warren

A Warren man who is legally blind said that thieves drained his bank account after stealing his debit card.

Jonathan Buggs said that he had just finished eating a free lunch at a Warren church Monday afternoon when he was beaten and robbed while walking on Tod Avenue SW near Front Street.

Buggs said that he was walking with a cane when one of three men passed him on a sidewalk and turned around to strike him in the back.

The 54-year-old told police that he fell down and was then held on the ground by one of the assailants while one of the other males went through his pockets.

According to the police report, the suspects got away with $5 and the victim's debit card.

Buggs said that he has his pin number attached to the card because he has to rely on friends and bank tellers to help him withdraw money because he is legally blind.

"It's rough because you have to trust people," he said.

Now that thieves took advantage of that information, Buggs is worried about paying his bills. His income is Social Security because he is on permanent disability. Now he is relying on his faith to get him through.

"God let me live so I'm not going to complain," Buggs stated.

Buggs said that his knee is swollen from being stepped on when he was held down and he can barely walk.

He's also disappointed that no one stopped to help him afterwards.

"For people to take advantage of someone, disabled or not, it shows you what the world is coming to these days."

After this incident, he wants people to think twice before walking alone and to always walk with someone else.

Buggs told police that he could not identify the suspects, other than to say that one of the males was white and the other two were black.